County and City offices to close early ahead of planned protests in Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville, North Carolina(WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County and Asheville City officials announced that offices in downtown Asheville closed early Thursday due to protests set to happen in the area.

Buncombe County officials announced that the following locations closed at 2:00 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, November 13. Officials added that these closures include Elections, Planning, Permits, the Register of Deeds, the Family Justice Center, Tax Office, Health and Human Services, and County administrative offices.

  • 200 College St.
  • 205 College St.
  • 199 College St.
  • 30 Valley St.
  • 46 Valley St.
  • 59 Woodfin Place
  • 35 Woodfin St.
  • Pack Library
  • 40 Coxe Ave.
  • 52 Coxe Ave.
  • 94 Coxe Ave.
  • 40 McCormick Place

Asheville City officials stated that they were closing the following offices at 2:00 p.m. in alignment with the actions taken by Buncombe County Government. They added that their offices will also reopen on November 13.

  • City Hall at 70 Court Plaza
  • City Municipal Building at 100 Court Plaza
  • Public Works at 161 S. Charlotte Street
  • Parking Services Building at 45 Wall Street
  • 29 Haywood Street

The Party for Socialism and Liberation has reportedly scheduled a protest at Pack Square Park West, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

Two workers charged after child injured at child development center in Laurens
Two workers charged after child injured at child development center in Laurens
Two Midlands daycare workers arrested for encouraging fights
Two Midlands daycare workers arrested for encouraging fights
Missing 15 year old Kaelin Rogers
Sheriff’s office seeks info on missing Greenville County teen
Deputies investigating shooting in McDowell County