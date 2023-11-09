County and City offices to close early ahead of planned protests in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County and Asheville City officials announced that offices in downtown Asheville closed early Thursday due to protests set to happen in the area.

Buncombe County officials announced that the following locations closed at 2:00 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, November 13. Officials added that these closures include Elections, Planning, Permits, the Register of Deeds, the Family Justice Center, Tax Office, Health and Human Services, and County administrative offices.

200 College St.

205 College St.

199 College St.

30 Valley St.

46 Valley St.

59 Woodfin Place

35 Woodfin St.

Pack Library

40 Coxe Ave.

52 Coxe Ave.

94 Coxe Ave.

40 McCormick Place

Asheville City officials stated that they were closing the following offices at 2:00 p.m. in alignment with the actions taken by Buncombe County Government. They added that their offices will also reopen on November 13.

City Hall at 70 Court Plaza

City Municipal Building at 100 Court Plaza

Public Works at 161 S. Charlotte Street

Parking Services Building at 45 Wall Street

29 Haywood Street



The Party for Socialism and Liberation has reportedly scheduled a protest at Pack Square Park West, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

