Deputies investigating shooting in McDowell County

Nov. 9, 2023
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Thursday afternoon in the Marion area.

Deputies said a person was shot on Fairview Road and the shooter has been identified. Interviews are being conducted by detectives.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

Part of Fairview Road has been temporarily shut down due to the investigation.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan.

