Driver dies after crashing down steep embankment in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said one person passed away Wednesday following a crash near Highway 276 in Transylvania County.

Officials said crews responded to the section of Highway 276 above Sliding Rock after someone reported the crash.

According to officials, crews arrived at the scene and found the upside-down vehicle in Looking Glass Creek at the bottom of a steep sixty-foot embankment.

Officials stated that they got the victim out of the vehicle. However, they passed away at the scene.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.