Driver killed in crash in Laurens County, troopers say

JOANNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Laurens County Wednesday night.

According to troopers, the driver was heading west on Highway 66 when they crossed over the center line, went off the left side of the road and hit a fence and several trees.

At this time, the victim has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

