Ex-NHL player threatened police, their families during arrest, bodycam shows

WARNING: CONTAINS BLEEPED PROFANITY - Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk appeared intoxicated when he made violent threats to Scottsdale Police officers in July. (Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Newly released video from an Arizona police department shows a former NHL player making profanity-filled threats and racial slurs against officers during his arrest.

Scottsdale Police found ex-Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Galchenyuk Jr. sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW drunk after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash into a street sign July 9.

Galchenyuk is seen on body camera footage telling an officer he was going to cut him up. Shortly after, another officer arrived, and both pulled Galchenyuk from the SUV and held him on the ground while putting Galchenyuk in handcuffs.

Police say Galchenyuk’s father had just put his son in the passenger seat after finding him intoxicated and stumbling in the street. Galchenyuk’s father told officers he had never seen his son act that way.

Video from inside the police cruiser shows Galchenyuk in handcuffs, making several disturbing statements to the officers.

“One phone call and you’re all dead. Your whole family, your bloodline is dead,” he said.

He was booked on charges including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating. He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of threatening in August, and the other charges were dismissed.

He also apologized to the officers for his “deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior” and said he would be entering an assistance program.

Galchenyuk, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, had played 13 seasons in the league for seven teams and re-signed with the Coyotes days before the arrest on a 1-year, $775,000 contract.

The Coyotes terminated the contract after learning of the arrest, and Galchenyuk signed with KHL team SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia in August.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

