Fire ban implemented for Blue Ridge Parkway

There is increased fire danger in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia
The Saddle signpost at Blue Ridge Parkway
The Saddle signpost at Blue Ridge Parkway(National Park Service)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Parkway is temporarily banning backcountry campfires effective immediately, due to increased fire danger in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, this fire restriction will be in effect until further notice.

Fires in developed areas must be confined to designated fire rings and grills. The National Park Service asks that front country picnickers reduce the risk of wildfires by extinguishing fires completely until ashes are cool to the touch.

Fire restrictions apply to all backcountry campsites and shelters, and do not affect front country, year-round picnic areas.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

Aerial view of smoke from wildfire along McCormick Highway in Greenwood County.
Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
FOX Carolina In The Air over a wildfire burning in southern Greenwood County.
RAW: Drone video over Greenwood County wildfire
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials release new details on progress of 431-acre fire in NC
Thousands of gallons of water spilled after a hydrant was hit in Anderson County.
Thousands of gallons of water spilled after semi hits hydrant in Anderson County