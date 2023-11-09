Fire ban implemented for Blue Ridge Parkway

NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Parkway is temporarily banning backcountry campfires effective immediately, due to increased fire danger in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, this fire restriction will be in effect until further notice.

Fires in developed areas must be confined to designated fire rings and grills. The National Park Service asks that front country picnickers reduce the risk of wildfires by extinguishing fires completely until ashes are cool to the touch.

Fire restrictions apply to all backcountry campsites and shelters, and do not affect front country, year-round picnic areas.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.

