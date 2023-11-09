Forest Service battling 500-acre wildfire in Oconee County

By Anisa Snipes
Nov. 9, 2023
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service said crews are battling a wildfire that continues to grow in Oconee County.

Officials said the Mill Mountain wildfire, located in the Chattooga River corridor on the Andrew Pickens Ranger District, was first detected on Nov. 4. The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.

As of Wednesday night, the fire is covering 500 acres.

Due to rugged terrain and dry fuels, officials expect the Mill Mountain Wildfire to continue to grow over the next few days.

According to officials, resources on scene include four fire engines, two bulldozers and two helicopters. Additional resources have been ordered.

Officials said the Burrells Ford Campground and day use area and Foothills Trail will be closed to the public until further notice. The Foothills Trail closure will affect the section of trail between the fisherman’s access at Big Bend Road and Burrells Ford campground.

Effective immediately, the following items are prohibited on the Andrew Pickens Ranger District:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire (including charcoal based fire whether contained in a grill or not).
  • Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.

“Current conditions across South Carolina remain very dry.” said Forest Supervisor JaSal Morris. “Fire restrictions are neccesary on our national forests to protect public health, valuable natural resources and surrounding communities.”

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible and reduce driving speeds for the safety of emergency fire personnel.

