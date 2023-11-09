Greenville Health Authority grants 8 nonprofits a cut of $2.3 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville has dozens of nonprofits working daily to make a difference in people’s lives, often serving those with nowhere else to turn. That’s why every year the Greenville Health Authority awards a few nonprofits with grants to help them continue serving.

“Greenville it’s a little bit different. There’s a culture of giving, a culture of caring for people,” said Greenville Health Authority Chairman, Lance Byars.

Caring for people is part of what the GHA has done for years. One way they do it is by helping others, help you.

“It’s making the County an overall healthier place to live which is what we’re charged with,” he said.

With the $2.6 million added together with previously awarded multi-year grants, the GHA awards a total of $4 million a year in health grants to the community.

“We were elated because this meant that we could go ahead and then have a sustaining plan in the future,” said Pastor Jennifer Fouse Sheorn, the Director of Triune Mercy Center.

The Mercy Center is one of 8 nonprofits to get a cut of this year’s $2.6 million. They provide case management, medical care, food assistance and more. The grant will help fund more social workers.

“Where we see the most transformation occurring is with social workers working individually with folks and groups,” said Fouse Sheorn.

Also the Conestee Nature Preserve is getting cut which will help them build the upstate’s first ‘playscape.’

“You want to think about a playground but without playground equipment, so this is like you’re playing in your backyard dirty building forts playing in the water,” said Sarah Whitmire, the Education Director.

Greenville EMS will use the awarded money to buy an all-terrain ambulance to reach you in difficult locations and large crowds.

“Every one of our grant recipients are making differences,” said Byars. “So it’s really special to see.”

To be eligible to receive a grant, an organization must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a government agency, an academic institution, or a collaborative combination of these types of organizations.

The following organizations received 2023 Healthy Greenville Grants:

Neighborhood Cancer Connection - awarded $316,337 for the Growing Greenville’s Cancer Support System. (Formally Cancer Society of Greenville County)

Conestee Nature Preserve – awarded $100,000, for the Upstate’s First Nature Playscape at Greenville’s Conestee Nature Preserve.

Gateway House, Inc. – awarded $250,000, for Breaking Down Barriers to Mental Health.

Greenville County EMS – awarded $91,737, for Greenville County Emergency Medical Services Special Operations Response Team Expansion.

Meyer Center for Special Children – awarded $643,341, for Access to School-Based Rehabilitative Services.

Project HOPE Foundation – awarded $56,215, for Increasing the Autism Community’s Access to Lifelong Healthy Choices.

Triune Mercy Center – awarded $187,070, for Social Work Services Expansion.

USC Columbia Technology Incubator – awarded $1,000,000, over the next two years.



Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.