Laurens daycare worker accused of pinching, spitting on child

Chandra Coleman and Christine Roach(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that two people were recently taken into custody after a child at First Baptist Child Development Center in Laurens was allegedly harmed.

Officers said following an investigation into the situation, they determined that a daycare worker at the center, 66-year-old Chandra Coleman, reportedly hurt a 2-year-old child on purpose by pinching their cheeks hard enough to cause an injury and spitting on their face.

According to officers, the facility’s assistant director, Christine Roach, knew about the situation but did not report it to the authorities, the child’s parents, or the Department of Social Services until 9 days afterward.

Officers stated that Coleman and Roach were recently taken into custody and charged. They added that Coleman was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, and Roach was charged with failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact police at asmith@cityoflaurenssc.com or 864-681-2351.

