‘Longmire’ star to appear at charity event in Henderson County

Bailey Chase from the hit series "Longmire" will be hosting a private viewing of his new film "Far Haven" in downtown Hendersonville next Thursday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Longmire” actor Bailey Chase is set to appear at an exclusive showing of his new movie “Far Haven” in downtown Hendersonville next week.

Officials said the event will take place on November 16 at the Main Event on Main Street.

According to officials, tickets to the showing are $15 and proceeds will go toward a new non-profit, Henderson County Heroes.

Officials stated that doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

Those interested in the event can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

State of Emergency issued in NC
State of Emergency issued in NC as wildfires continue
Actor Bailey Chase to host private viewing of new movie in Hendersonville
Actor Bailey Chase to host private viewing of new movie in Hendersonville
Henderson County man arrested for possessing child sex abuse material
Henderson County man arrested for possessing child sex abuse material
HUNDREDS OF FIREFIGHTERS FROM OUTSIDE THE COUNTY LEAVING THEIR FAMILIES, WORKING GRUELING...
Crews Work To Put Out Fire