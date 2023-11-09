‘Longmire’ star to appear at charity event in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Longmire” actor Bailey Chase is set to appear at an exclusive showing of his new movie “Far Haven” in downtown Hendersonville next week.

Officials said the event will take place on November 16 at the Main Event on Main Street.

According to officials, tickets to the showing are $15 and proceeds will go toward a new non-profit, Henderson County Heroes.

Officials stated that doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

Those interested in the event can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.