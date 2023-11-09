Man sentenced after pointing loaded gun toward officer at Hendersonville nightclub

Esgardo Diaz
Esgardo Diaz(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney’s Office for Prosecutorial District 42 announced that a man was recently sentenced for an incident at a nightclub in Hendersonville that happened last year.

Officials said 20-year-old Esgardo Diaz was convicted of Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm following a three-day trial.

Officials stated that the situation started on August 27, 2022, when officers responded to a noise complaint at the Club Phoenix Nightclub at around 3:25 a.m.

According to officials, officers arrived at the nightclub and found a “chaotic situation” involving numerous people and vehicles. Officers reported that soon after they arrived, a fight broke out, and Diaz, who had just been taken out of the nightclub by security, pulled out a gun and caused the crowd to scatter.

Officers said they yelled, “gun, gun, gun, police, drop the gun,” and tried to grab Diaz’s arm. However, Diaz freed his arm and pointed the gun directly at the face of an officer before others pinned him to the ground.

Following the situation, officers determined that Diaz was impaired and underaged.

After the trial this week, Diaz was sentenced to up to 58 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

generic crash
Officers investigating after pedestrian hit-and-killed in Greenville
Haley, Ramaswamy Spar at Third Debate
Haley, Ramaswamy Spar at Third Debate
Getting Answers: Emily Lane
Getting Answers: Emily Lane
Wedding Dress Found on Interstate
Wedding Dress Found on Interstate