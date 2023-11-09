Man sentenced after pointing loaded gun toward officer at Hendersonville nightclub

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney’s Office for Prosecutorial District 42 announced that a man was recently sentenced for an incident at a nightclub in Hendersonville that happened last year.

Officials said 20-year-old Esgardo Diaz was convicted of Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm following a three-day trial.

Officials stated that the situation started on August 27, 2022, when officers responded to a noise complaint at the Club Phoenix Nightclub at around 3:25 a.m.

According to officials, officers arrived at the nightclub and found a “chaotic situation” involving numerous people and vehicles. Officers reported that soon after they arrived, a fight broke out, and Diaz, who had just been taken out of the nightclub by security, pulled out a gun and caused the crowd to scatter.

Officers said they yelled, “gun, gun, gun, police, drop the gun,” and tried to grab Diaz’s arm. However, Diaz freed his arm and pointed the gun directly at the face of an officer before others pinned him to the ground.

Following the situation, officers determined that Diaz was impaired and underaged.

After the trial this week, Diaz was sentenced to up to 58 months in prison.

