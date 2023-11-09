Thousands of gallons of water spilled after semi hits hydrant in Anderson County

Thousands of gallons of water spilled after a hydrant was hit in Anderson County.
Thousands of gallons of water spilled after a hydrant was hit in Anderson County.(Viewer photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Services (EMS) said crews are working to clear a crash that caused a large water leak in Anderson County Thursday morning.

Officials said an 18-wheeler hit a fire hydrant on Highway 29 near Welcome Road around 7:45 a.m., causing several thousand gallons of water to spill.

An official initially told FOX Carolina that fuel also spilled during the collision, but officials later confirmed it was only water. Thankfully, officials said no one was injured.

Whitefield Fire Department responded to the scene.

By 10:30 a.m., officials said Highway 29 was back open.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County

