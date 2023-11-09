Officials: Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews are responding to an active wildfire in Greenwood County.

According to officials, the wildfire, located at 8325 McCormick Highway, was first reported at 4:56 a.m.

As of 6 a.m. crews are still on scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: Police looking for missing 16-year-old last seen in Fountain Inn

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.