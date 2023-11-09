Officials: Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews are responding to an active wildfire in Greenwood County.
According to officials, the wildfire, located at 8325 McCormick Highway, was first reported at 4:56 a.m.
As of 6 a.m. crews are still on scene.
