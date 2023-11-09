Officials: Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews are responding to an active wildfire in Greenwood County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews are responding to an active wildfire in Greenwood County.

According to officials, the wildfire, located at 8325 McCormick Highway, was first reported at 4:56 a.m.

As of 6 a.m. crews are still on scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

