Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

A North Carolina orthodontist is giving some patients a free Glock 19 with their dental treatment. (WRAL, YOUNGSVILLE GUN CLUB AND RANGE, CNN)
By WRAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina orthodontist is giving some patients a free Glock 19 with their dental treatment as part of a promotion called “Grins and Glocks.”

Dr. Jason Gladwell, the owner of Gladwell Orthodontics, says the promotion has gotten a lot more attention than he thought it would.

“Anytime you talk about firearms, it can be a polarizing subject,” he said.

Through the promotion, certain patients who sign up for Invisalign treatment have the choice between the free Glock, which retails for more than $500, and a membership at Youngsville Gun Club & Range. Gladwell says the promotion was initially only sent to patients on the gun club’s email list.

“Instead of them paying for it, I’m paying for it,” Gladwell said.

Not just anyone is eligible for the promotion, according to Kurt Lieberman, the gun club’s owner. Patients will need to visit the club in order to actually receive the gun.

“You have to be 21 and older, and then, we do a background check here on site,” Lieberman said.

He adds that he will be recommending that the recipients of the free gun take a training class, but it won’t be required.

Attorney Ron Shook says the promotion is perfectly legal. The most important thing is making sure the patient can legally own a gun.

“Guns are like other property: you can buy and sell and dispose of them. But the distinction is guns are potentially inherently dangerous, so there is regulation surrounding the transfer of firearms,” Shook said.

Nonetheless, some North Carolina residents are still concerned by the dentist’s decision to partner with the gun club on such a promotion.

“It’s mind blowing to me that an organization that I think of as trying to provide health care to the people in the community is partnering their health care with gun death,” said Jennifer Copeland, the executive director of the NC Council of Churches.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israeli strikes pound Gaza City as ground forces battle Hamas near major hospital
Grandfather charged in deadly fire expected in court
Grandfather of 2 young kids killed in house fire to appear in court
Grandfather charged in deadly fire expected in court
Grandfather charged in deadly fire expected in court
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man charged in last year’s attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband goes to trial in San Francisco
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return