Police find missing 16-year-old last seen in Fountain Inn

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAINN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department said a missing 16-year-old has been found safe.

According to police, Madalyn Marie Armstrong was last seen near Quillen Avenue and Speedway Drive on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

Police said Armstrong was seen walking in the area after leaving her car.

Armstrong was described as five foot four and 117 pounds with long straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored top, pajama pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, police said Armstrong was found safe and is being reunited with her family.

MORE NEWS: ‘Longmire’ star to appear at charity event in Henderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
Laurens daycare worker accused of pinching, spitting on child
Laurens daycare worker accused of pinching, spitting on child
Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
Officials: Crews on scene of wildfire in Greenwood County
Deadly crash
Driver killed in crash in Laurens County, troopers say