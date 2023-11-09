Police find missing 16-year-old last seen in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAINN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department said a missing 16-year-old has been found safe.

According to police, Madalyn Marie Armstrong was last seen near Quillen Avenue and Speedway Drive on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

Police said Armstrong was seen walking in the area after leaving her car.

Armstrong was described as five foot four and 117 pounds with long straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored top, pajama pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, police said Armstrong was found safe and is being reunited with her family.

