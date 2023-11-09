Rain is back Friday and into the weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Kendra Kent, Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Bryan Bachman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After record breaking heat, we are looking at a cooldown and a rain chance for Friday and the weekend.

We broke records in both Upstate and mountains
We broke records in both Upstate and mountains(Fox Carolina)

Friday finally brings our next shot at some rain. The rain could help relieve some of the effects of the wildfires as well as ease the moderate to extreme drought conditions across the area. Friday brings scattered showers on and off throughout the day.

fri rain
fri rain(fri rain)

The rain chances for the weekend are highly dependent on the placement of the cold front for Saturday and Sunday. If the front sets up south, away from the area, that takes the rain chances further south, but if the front sets up a little more to the north, closer to the Upstate, it nudges the rain chances further north. For now, it looks like Saturday we see waves of rain south of I-85, making for a fairly wet day with scattered showers north of I-85 in the Upstate and not much rain in the mountains. Sunday bringing a few more showers back to the mountains to round of the backside of the system giving us one last shot at some much needed rain.

(ft)

Rainfall totals are modest and certainly not the drought busting rain we need. We pick up less than an inch of rain between all three days with most of the Upstate getting more than a half an inch but the mountains getting less than half an inch.

Minimal rainfall this weekend
Minimal rainfall this weekend(Fox Carolina)

The drought conditions continue to worsen so while the rain coming over the weekend is not something most of us want to hear, the big picture is we desperately need it. Parts of Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties are in an extreme drought with the area of severe drought continuing to worsen.

Extreme drought for parts of the Upstate
Extreme drought for parts of the Upstate(Fox Carolina)

Cooler air returns along with the cold front. Highs dip into the mid to upper 60s Friday and drop again to the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

3 Day Outlook
3 Day Outlook(3day)

