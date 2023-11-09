Sheriff’s office seeks info on missing Greenville County teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kaelin Rogers. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she ran away on November 8 around 11 p.m. at a residence located on Mandalay Court in Pelzer.

The teenager reportedly took a vehicle without the owner’s permission and she is believed to be in a dark blue, 2015 Nissan Rouge (SC tag: SWJ385). Kaelin is described as 5′6, 170lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Kaelin or has information regarding her whereabouts to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

