Sheriff’s office seeks info on missing Greenville County teen

The 15 year-old runaway was last seen in Pelzer
Missing 15 year old Kaelin Rogers
Missing 15 year old Kaelin Rogers(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kaelin Rogers. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she ran away on November 8 around 11 p.m. at a residence located on Mandalay Court in Pelzer.

The teenager reportedly took a vehicle without the owner’s permission and she is believed to be in a dark blue, 2015 Nissan Rouge (SC tag: SWJ385). Kaelin is described as 5′6, 170lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Kaelin or has information regarding her whereabouts to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

Two workers charged after child injured at child development center in Laurens
Two workers charged after child injured at child development center in Laurens
Two Midlands daycare workers arrested for encouraging fights
Two Midlands daycare workers arrested for encouraging fights
Asheville, North Carolina
County and City offices to close early ahead of planned protests in Asheville
Deputies investigating shooting in McDowell County