Upstate Veterans Day events, freebies and discounts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To honor military veterans, special celebrations and deals are being offered for Veterans Day 2023.

Below is a list of Veterans Day events in the Upstate area, along with places where veterans can receive special discounts or deals for serving.

NOV. 9-12

The Wall that Heals , a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is open 24 hours at Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, closing Sunday at 2 p.m.

NOV. 10

8:30AM - Greer Middle College Veterans Day Ceremony. Veterans are invited for a free breakfast, ceremony and prize giveaway. Veterans are invited for a free breakfast, ceremony and prize giveaway. RSVP here.

11AM - to honor all veterans and current military. Main Street, Inman, SC Inman Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans and current military. Main Street, Inman, SC

12PM - Praise Cathedral Veterans Day Lunch. All veterans are invited for a free lunch with guest speaker Dr. Terry Swan.

NOV. 11

NOV. 12

1PM - Pickens County Veterans Day Celebration. Community day of food, vendors, games and a parade at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in downtown Liberty.

3PM - SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field. Free community event honoring Upstate veterans. Gates open at 3PM, concert at 5PM. Free community event honoring Upstate veterans. Gates open at 3PM, concert at 5PM.

FREEBIES AND DISCOUNTS

Spare Time Entertainment - Veterans with badge or ID will receive a FREE $20 Game Play Card on November 11th

Craft Axe Throwing - On November 11th all veterans and active military throw free for 45 minutes and receive free chips and salsa/queso from White Duck Taco.

Pecknel Music - Free string change for all veterans and addition 10 percent discount storewide from 11AM to 3PM on November 11th.

On Friday until noon, veterans get a free Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s.

Saturday, they get a free doughnut at Dunkin, free coffee and a doughnut at Krispy Kreme, or a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s.

At Starbucks on Saturday, vets get a free hot or iced coffee, and at IHOP until 7 p.m., they get free pancakes or a pancake combo.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine in on Saturday.

Lowe’s is giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.

