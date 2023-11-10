2 arrested following shooting incident in Easley, police say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said two people have been charged followin a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the department, around midnight, officers were made aware of multiple gunshots heard near the intersection of South 8th Street and West 4th Avenue. Officers immediately responded and did not initially locate a suspect or victims.

Officers said they spoke with multiple witnesses and during the investigation, they discovered a man named Cameron Palmer Jackson had fired eight rounds at a car located near where the shots were heard.

Jackson was accompanied by another man, Dra’kal Marquize Washington, when the crime took place.

Police said both suspects were located, arrested and charged. Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Washington was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

MORE NEWS: Fujifilm hiring 600 seasonal workers in Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.