Clemson family’s legacy lives on through incredible tailgating spot

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College football tailgates are a tradition, and one Clemson family is using that tradition to remember family members who can no longer be there.

“This is my late husband’s dad. He was senior, and then my husband was Jimmy,” Joanne Rogers said while pointing to a plaque next to her family’s tailgating spot outside Memorial Stadium.

Joanne Rogers’ husband, Jimmy, died 10 years ago, but he’s still finding a way to bring his family together.

“He donated the money for this spot,” Joanne said while referencing the closest parking spot to the Tiger Walk and Memorial Stadium. “Because he used to come with his dad at a very young age to Clemson games.”

Now, the memories of Jimmy and his father live on through one of their favorite ways to spend Saturdays, tailgating with friends and family at Clemson football games.

“It was difficult the first couple of years (after Jimmy’s passing), very difficult,” Joanne said. “But still just carrying on the family. Clemson football is almost, to me, like getting to have all my grandkids back more than just Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

For the Rogers family, it is a holiday when they get together at the single best tailgating spot in the house, which they’ve named ‘Rogers Park.’ Joanne said even though Jimmy is not with them anymore, he still is.

“If you were to have known Jimmy Rogers, he laughed all the time. He knew everybody,” Joanne said. “He just loved Clemson, and he loved people. So not hearing him laugh and going around and inviting everybody to come over and eat.”

Starting with Jimmy’s father, J.B. Rogers Sr., five generations of their family have been enjoying Tigers football. That’s true even when they can’t make it to the memorial parking spot.

“I’ve got two great-granddaughters that are now Tiger cubs. So they’re going to be Clemson fans too. They already are!” Joanne said. “The one in Taiwan has already got her little outfit on watching it on TV in Taiwan.”

Whenever they end up coming back, it will be an even bigger homecoming at Rogers Park.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.