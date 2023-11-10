Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a person died at a Magna manufacturing plant on Thursday.

Officials said they responded to the plant along Moon Acres Road at around 6:00 p.m.

According to officials, they are still investigating what led to the victim’s death. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.