Deputies: Beaufort Co. teen dies at hospital after being shot while sleeping

A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the...
A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the hospital from her injuries, deputies said.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the hospital from her injuries, deputies said.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman died from her injuries Thursday evening at a Savannah-area hospital, deputies said in an update Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim.

A bullet was fired into the home where the woman and two others were sleeping from the driveway, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone with cameras on a business or home along Gumtree Road, Wild Horse Road and Squire Pope Road to review footage captured between 3-5 a.m. by street-facing cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Angstadt at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
Nissin Foods Cup Noodles
Ramen noodle company bringing 300+ jobs to Greenville Co.
Batteries should be recycled, not thrown away.
South Carolina officials urge consumers not to put batteries in the trash
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Latest News

Jeffery Higgins
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell County
Joshua Seawright
Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures
Upstate doctor talks about air quality alerts
Upstate doctor talks about air quality alerts
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
Fire generic WHNS
Crews contain fire burning in Dupont State Forest