Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Miriam Larios, a missing 14-year-old from Anderson County.

Deputies said Larios was last seen on November 7 near Amber Drive.

According to deputies, she is possibly in Greenville with unknown people.

Anyone with information regarding Larios or her location is asked to call 864-260-4444 and reference case #2023-15012 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.