Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted sex offender accused of stealing dozens of firearms was arrested in the Upstate.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina on Oct. 27 that a sex offender who had absconded from their jurisdiction was traced to the Upstate.

Brian Griffin, 29, was convicted of first-degree rape and assault on a child in Union County, NC.

On Nov. 9, law enforcement officials from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County, and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation located Griffin at a home on Lyman Road.

Investigators said they learned Griffin had relocated to Spartanburg County in April and never registered as a sex offender.

Deputies reported that when they entered the home they were “overwhelmed by the odor of feces and urine.” According to an incident report, dogs were in cages and feces was found in every room along with trash strewn throughout the house. Several loaded firearms were found, which were accessible to a juvenile in the house.

Deputies contacted the Department of Social Services for the child to be placed in emergency protective custody.

Griffin and 34-year-old Tasha Lancaster were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Anson County deputies said approximately 65 guns were stolen from their area. Deputies in Spartanburg County recovered 10 of the guns.

Griffin is also charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

