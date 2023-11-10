Fujifilm hiring 600 seasonal workers in Upstate

Stock image of new jobs sign
Stock image of new jobs sign(PxHere via MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifilm announced plans to hire 600 seasonal workers for jobs at the Greenwood manufacturing plant.

The company said they are hiring for production rolls that include printing, cutting, assembly and shipping personalized photo products as they head into the year’s busiest season.

“During this busy season, we rely on our seasonal workers to produce top quality personalized photo products that will delight our customers as they share photos with loved ones and friends,” said Dwain Parrish, the senior director of operations at Greenwood’s Fujifilm plant.

According to the online job listing, pay is approximately $12 to $13 per hour and night and weekend shifts receive premiums.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information here.

