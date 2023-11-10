Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police found a woman’s dismembered body. (KCAL, KCBS, LAPD, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARZANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A man was arrested after police made a grisly discovery in Encino, California Wednesday, finding a woman’s dismembered body inside a trash bin.

“Lovely family,” Anna Marie Griffin said. “It’s devastating.”

Griffin lit a candle at the front door of her neighbor’s home Thursday where 37-year-old Mai Haskell lived with her husband, her three kids and her parents.

Police said Mai Haskell, her father Gaoshawn Lee and her mother Yawnshing Wang are now missing.

Officers arrested her husband, Samuel Haskell, Wednesday on suspicion of murder in connection with a woman’s dismembered torso, found six miles away in a trash bin.

Detectives have not yet confirmed her identity.

“That woman that’s missing, the grandma. I don’t know what we are praying for her, to survive, to live, to know what happened?” Griffin said. “She limped up the street recovering from a stroke.”

It still is unclear how long those remains may have been in the trash bin, but investigators said they believe the killing took place in the last few days.

“We have a lot of cameras at our house, and they were taking her footage yesterday,” said one of the Haskells’ neighbors, who did not want to be identified.

The neighbors said they gave police security cam video that appeared to show Samuel Haskill taking stuff to the trunk of his car earlier this week. After searching the home, detectives said they found blood evidence.

It was video evidence from the scene that led them back to this home.

“Sunday night I saw the grandmother walking,” the unidentified neighbor said.

People living in the quiet neighborhood said nothing seemed out of the ordinary with the family who moved in a couple of years ago.

Police said they located the three children, who are now being cared for by family members.

“Someone took them to school that morning,” another neighbor said.

Neighbors said Samuel Haskell worked on computers in the entertainment industry, and Mai Haskell worked in education.

Police are still looking for two missing vehicles, a white VW Tiguan with a license plate number 9ANC890, and a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, with a license plate number 7FRM190.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
generic crash
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit-and-killed in Spartanburg Co.
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle
Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean