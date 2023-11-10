Officers investigating after pedestrian hit-and-killed in Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Thursday.

Officers said the crash happened at Pelham Road and Ingleside Way.

According to officers, the road is currently shut down as they investigate the crash. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

