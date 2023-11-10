Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after a newborn was seriously hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 7-week-old baby was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures. When questioned, Joshua Wayne Seawright provided an explanation for the fractures, however, the medical staff concluded that the injuries were not consistent with the explanation.

Deputies said Seawright was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Seawright was arraigned and a bond was set at $10,000.

There is no word on the child’s status.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.