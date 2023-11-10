Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures

Joshua Wayne Seawright
Joshua Wayne Seawright(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after a newborn was seriously hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 7-week-old baby was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures. When questioned, Joshua Wayne Seawright provided an explanation for the fractures, however, the medical staff concluded that the injuries were not consistent with the explanation.

Deputies said Seawright was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Seawright was arraigned and a bond was set at $10,000.

There is no word on the child’s status.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

