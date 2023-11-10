Police investigating voyeurism incident at Zaxby’s in Upstate

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is investigating a voyeurism incident at a Zaxby’s restaurant.

Officers said the incident occurred at the Zaxby’s on Benton Road around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Police released surveillance images of a person they are trying to identify in the investigation. According to officers, the subject was captured on surveillance video around the time of the incident running out of the restaurant to a nearby car wash and then coming back.

Anyone with information on the person in the images is asked to contact Lt. Thomas Aiken with the Travelers Rest Police Department at 864-834-9029

