Police investigating voyeurism incident at Zaxby’s in Upstate

Travelers Rest Police are trying to identify a person on surveillance video after a voyeurism...
Travelers Rest Police are trying to identify a person on surveillance video after a voyeurism incident at Zaxby's.(TRPD)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is investigating a voyeurism incident at a Zaxby’s restaurant.

Officers said the incident occurred at the Zaxby’s on Benton Road around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Police released surveillance images of a person they are trying to identify in the investigation. According to officers, the subject was captured on surveillance video around the time of the incident running out of the restaurant to a nearby car wash and then coming back.

Anyone with information on the person in the images is asked to contact Lt. Thomas Aiken with the Travelers Rest Police Department at 864-834-9029

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Nissin Foods Cup Noodles
Ramen noodle company bringing 300+ jobs to Greenville Co.
Batteries should be recycled, not thrown away.
South Carolina officials urge consumers not to put batteries in the trash
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Latest News

Highway blocked following crash in Chesnee
Busy highway in Chesnee reopens following crash
Pedestrian hit and killed along Pelham Road in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy road in Greenville
Cameron Palmer Jackson and Dra’kal Marquize Washington
2 arrested following shooting incident in Easley, police say
Brian Griffin and Tasha Lancaster
Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns
Joshua Wayne Seawright
Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures