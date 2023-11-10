Rain moves in, chances continue into the weekend with much cooler weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold front drops through the area Friday bringing rain chances into the weekend and a big cool down.

From record warmth Thursday, to well below normal temperatures on Sunday. After days of 80 degree weather, temperatures will drop to the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Although, we fall somewhere in between the drastic difference in temperatures Friday with highs likely in the upper 60s in the Upstate.

Friday finally brings our first shot of much needed rain, with more chances throughout the weekend. The rain could help relieve some of the effects of the wildfires as well as ease the moderate to extreme drought conditions across the area. Friday brings scattered showers on and off throughout the day, best chances in the Upstate are late-morning through early afternoon.

The rain chances for the weekend are highly dependent on the placement of the cold front for Saturday and Sunday. If the front sets up south, away from the area, that takes the rain chances further south, but if the front sets up a little more to the north, closer to the Upstate, it nudges the rain chances further north. As of the most recent look, models show a much drier Saturday compared to what was originally anticipated. While a shower can’t be completely ruled out, mainly in southern parts of the Upstate, most will remain dry and mostly cloudy. Sunday brings a few more showers back to the Upstate, best chances Greenville south, timing is maintained to early-late morning with a dry evening in sight.

Rainfall totals are modest and certainly not the drought busting rain we need. Totals have decreased as of last check, it is now looking like majority of the Upstate will see 0.5″ or less.

The drought conditions continue to worsen so while the rain coming over the weekend is not something most of us want to hear, the big picture is we desperately need it. Parts of Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties are in an extreme drought with the area of severe drought continuing to worsen.

Cooler air returns along with the cold front. While the first hit of cooler air arrives Friday, highs drop even further Saturday and Sunday with a return of the 50s.

