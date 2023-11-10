SCHP: Crash shuts down busy highway in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early morning crash has caused a highway in Chesnee to shut down.

According to officials, a drive was driving along Highway 11 when they hit a utility pole. Now, the entire road is completely blocked.

Duke Energy said the road will not be open until the utility pole is repaired. This could take several hours.

Officials mentioned that the road will most likely be back open between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has a detour for drivers:

FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has a detour for drivers (WHNS)

MORE NEWS: Discussions arise over the fairness of charter schools in high school sports

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.