SCHP: Crash shuts down busy highway in Chesnee

Troopers said a crash in Chesnee has caused an entire highway to shut down early Friday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early morning crash has caused a highway in Chesnee to shut down.

According to officials, a drive was driving along Highway 11 when they hit a utility pole. Now, the entire road is completely blocked.

Duke Energy said the road will not be open until the utility pole is repaired. This could take several hours.

Officials mentioned that the road will most likely be back open between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has a detour for drivers:

FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has a detour for drivers
FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has a detour for drivers(WHNS)

