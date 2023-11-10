Two charged after shots fired at car vehicle in Easley

Cameron Jackson (left) and Dra'kal Washington
Cameron Jackson (left) and Dra'kal Washington(Easley Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said two people were charged after multiple shots were fired on Thursday.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire around midnight near the intersection of South 8th Street and West 4th Street.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, police said they identified the shooting suspect as Cameron Palmer Jackson. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dra’kal Marquize Washington, who was with Jackson at the time of the shooting according to police, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

No one was injured by the shots fired.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Nissin Foods Cup Noodles
Ramen noodle company bringing 300+ jobs to Greenville Co.
Batteries should be recycled, not thrown away.
South Carolina officials urge consumers not to put batteries in the trash
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Latest News

Highway blocked following crash in Chesnee
Busy highway in Chesnee reopens following crash
Pedestrian hit and killed along Pelham Road in Greenville County
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy road in Greenville
Cameron Palmer Jackson and Dra’kal Marquize Washington
2 arrested following shooting incident in Easley, police say
Brian Griffin and Tasha Lancaster
Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns
Joshua Wayne Seawright
Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures