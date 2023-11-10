Two charged after shots fired at car vehicle in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said two people were charged after multiple shots were fired on Thursday.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire around midnight near the intersection of South 8th Street and West 4th Street.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, police said they identified the shooting suspect as Cameron Palmer Jackson. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dra’kal Marquize Washington, who was with Jackson at the time of the shooting according to police, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

No one was injured by the shots fired.

