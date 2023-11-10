Upstate man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, officials say

(KOSA)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, A.L. (FOX Carolina) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a man from Blacksburg, South Carolina was fatally wounded following an officer-involved shooting in Henry County, Alabama.

According to the ALEA, at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 7 officers with the Eufala Police Department and deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit that entered into Henry County and deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Officials said the pursuit continued into the city of Headland where the driver ultimately crashed and pulled out a gun.

The ALEA said the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Cameron Alan Eaton of Blacksburg was fatally wounded.

No officers were injured during the course of the incident.

Officials said this in an ongoing investigation and the findings will be turned over to the to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in SC

