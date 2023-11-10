Upstate school surprises veteran with new wheelchair

A Blue Ridge Middle School veteran and Army veteran is surprised with a new wheelchair.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To show their love and appreciation, one Upstate school surprised an Army veteran with a new wheelchair ahead of Veterans Day.

During the Blue Ridge Middle School Veterans Day program, keynote speaker and parent of a student Jason Livingston was presented with a high-tech, customized wheelchair from the nonprofit, Wheelchairs for Warriors.

Livingston is an Army veteran whose combat injuries have limited his mobility.

The nonprofit said the wheelchair was designed to make it easier for Livingston to control and for his wife and caregiver to carry.

To date, Wheelchairs for Warriors has provided more than 100 customized wheelchairs to injured veterans and first responders at no cost to them.

