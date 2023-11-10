U.S. Forest Service: Collett Ridge Fire covering over 5,000 acres in NC

MCCLELLAN CREEK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service National Forests in North Carolina said crews are working to extinguish a large wildfire in the Collett Ridge Fire area.

According to officials, 178 personnel have been assigned to the wildfire that is covering 5,116 acres. As of Nov.10, only 5 percent is contained at this time.

The Forest Service said the Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire at 8 a.m. on Nov. 10. Only five percent is contained at this time.

“Firefighters are assessing structure protection needs for communities to the northwest of the fire in the McClellan Creek area. Engines remain on scene throughout the night to provide point protection as needed. Crews continue to establish handline and dozer lines to the northwest of the fire from Snyder Creek to Polecat Creek. To the south firefighters are strengthening and securing the containment line along Fires Creek Road and when weather permits, are utilizing strategic firing operations to reduce unburned vegetation between the fire and the containment line. Crews are finishing handline to the northeast in the Kimsey Cove area. To the north firefighters continue to patrol the area near the communities of Bolden Branch and Lord’s Way and perform mop-up operations, such as extinguishing any lingering hotspots, as needed.”

Resources assigned to the fire includes, three 20-person handcrews, Type 4 and 6 Engines; Dozers; and Water Tenders. Aerial resources include helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Officials said light rain is expected over the fire area on Nov. 10 along with increased humidity, clouds, and cooler temperature. This trend will continue through the weekend with the possibility of light rain on Sunday.

Until sufficient rain occurs, fire activity and growth are expected to continue with areas of heavy fuels potentially causing flareups.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Collett Ridge Fire area.

For the public and firefighters’ safety, the following road and area closures are in effect:

In the area from Big Stamp East to Shinbone Ridge to Signal Bald.

A road closure is in effect from the intersection of Little Fires Creek Road, 340B, and Fires Creek Road, 340.

The Rim Trail is temporarily closed for approximately 7 miles from Big Stamp to Shinbone.

