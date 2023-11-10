Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in SC

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will join South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn as he files both Biden and Harris to appear on the ballot for the South Carolina Democratic Primary ballot.

The filing will happen in Columbia at 10 a.m. Friday.

WIS will live stream the filing both online and on YouTube.

