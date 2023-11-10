‘The Wall That Heals’ Vietnam memorial replica, in Spartanburg for Veterans Day

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, a special memorial debuted in Spartanburg County to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives in Vietnam. “The Wall That Heals” is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

More than 58,000 names are on the wall. Honoring lives lost in one of America’s longest wars.

“40 something years since I watched the experience in Washington D.C, 41 years later I’m seeing the same thing here so I mean, that’s powerful,” said Vietnam Veteran and Psychologist, Craig Burnette.

Burnette was there, working as a crisis counselor when the Vietnam Memorial in D.C. first opened.

“I hear that the wall three-quarter replica run by the same people that built the wall, I’m going– I gotta be a part of this,” he said.

“The Wall That Heals” is a traveling exhibit touring across the country. Spartanburg is one of 31 communities chosen.

“I think having ‘The Wall That Heals’ on any major holiday, especially Veteran’s Day, is one of those once in a lifetime experiences,” said Brent Cobb, the Director of Veteran Affairs for Spartanburg County.

Cobb says getting the wall here was a 16 month application process. The memorial also includes an exhibit showcasing the 186 ‘hometown heroes’ on the wall.

“It’s important that we bring some healing and some closure to Vietnam families in their communities because they weren’t properly welcomed home from the war,” he said.

For the Vietnam vets in Spartanburg this can be an emotional experience but also an experience that helps heal.

“It helped me the first time I went, I had to go at night because it was so touching I didn’t want to you know, be upset,” said Michelle Holcomb remembering her visit to the memorial in D.C.

Holcomb was only 19 years old when she served in Vietnam as a combat nurse. She’s working as a volunteer, making sure to note the names of 8 women on the wall.

“We had a gentleman that came up to me a little bit ago and said he didn’t think it was going to be so emotional being here it would be different, but it is no different you know it’s still 58,000 names on that wall,” she said.

This free exhibit is at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport off Kensington Drive. It’s open 24 hours until closing Sunday at 2 o’clock.

EVENTS SCHEDULE

Friday, 11/10, 2023

  • 7:30 a.m. - USMC Wreath Laying (USMC Birthday)
  • 5:30 p.m. - TAPS to be played
  • 7:00 p.m. - In Memory Candlelight Vigil

Saturday, 11/11, 2023

  • 11:00 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony  (Veterans Day Ceremony program)
  • 4:00 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade (downtown Spartanburg)
  • 5:30 p.m. - TAPS to be played

Sunday, 11/12, 2023

  • 9:00 a.m. - Reading of the names - Hometown Heroes (186 KIA/POW)
    • Greenville - 77
    • Spartanburg - 56
    • Laurens - 23
    • Cherokee - 18
    • Union - 12

TAPS will be played every evening at 5:30PM. To learn more or schedule a tour, click here.

