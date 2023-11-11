Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy in Arizona has died and his father is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday morning.

KPHO reports that the crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at Ray Road and Coronado Street.

According to police, the father and son were waiting to cross the street at the crosswalk when two drivers got into a crash.

One of the cars then went onto the sidewalk and hit the boy and the man. Both were taken to the hospital, where the boy later died.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash when it comes to the drivers involved.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy or his father.

Police said no criminal charges were being pursued at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

