Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thousands of children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMoonzzz.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March through June.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes.

They also have iMoonzzz, made in China and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brian Griffin and Tasha Lancaster
Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns
Travelers Rest Police are trying to identify a person on surveillance video after a voyeurism...
Police investigating voyeurism incident at Zaxby’s in Upstate

Latest News

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned...
Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’
In this photo provided by Gabriella Rico, Vietnam War-era Army veteran Harold Tilson Jr.,...
Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing 434-acre fire in NC