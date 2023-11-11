Clemson leads wire-to-wire

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) – The Clemson women’s basketball team took a double-digit lead seven minutes into the game and never looked back in a 85-55 win over Charleston Southern (0-2) in Littlejohn Coliseum. Five Tigers scored in double-figures, led by graduate Amari Robinson, who paced Clemson (2-0) with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Mackenzie Kramer, a senior transfer from Lehigh, poured in 20 points behind four made three-pointers, and Dayshanette Harris, a grad transfer from Pitt, had ten points and a career-high ten assists to go with five boards. Maddi Cluse added 12 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Ruby Whitehorn scored 11 in just 15 minutes of action. Each have now scored in double-figures in both games for the Tigers this season.

The last Tiger to record a double-double in points and assists was Lele Hardy in 2007.

Clemson was 34-68 from the floor and scored 42 points in the paint, and held Charleston Southern to a 22-70 (.314) shooting from the floor and 21 turnovers in improving to 16-1 all-time in the series.

Clemson opened up a big lead in the first quarter behind a 24-5 run over the final seven minutes. The Tigers hit eight of their final nine shots, which included ten points from Kramer in just over two minutes of game time. Robinson finished with 14 points on 7-9 shooting in the first half as the Tigers took a 45-24 lead into the break on 19-38 (.500) shooting.

The Tigers stretched their lead to 32 in the second half, and moved the ball well, recording 12 assists on 15 made field goals.

