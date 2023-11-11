Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit-and-killed in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night.

Officials said they responded to Skylyn Drive and Dillon Drive at around 7:10 p.m. after someone reported the crash.

According to officials, they are still working on identifying the victim. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.