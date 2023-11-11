Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit-and-killed in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night.

Officials said they responded to Skylyn Drive and Dillon Drive at around 7:10 p.m. after someone reported the crash.

According to officials, they are still working on identifying the victim. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more about the situation.

