Dabo appreciates military members, vehicles, connections on Military Appreciation Day

Coach Swinney delivers poignant message about deeper meaning of Saturday’s game
After Clemson’s 42-21 win over Georgia Tech, Head Coach Dabo Swinney took four minutes to speak about what Military Appreciation Day meant to the university.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After Clemson’s 42-21 win over Georgia Tech, Head Coach Dabo Swinney took four minutes to speak about what Military Appreciation Day meant to him, his team and the university.

Saturday’s game was the 30th Military Appreciation Day game at Clemson. The first one in school history was also against Georgia Tech.

Clemson has more than 10,000 alumni who’ve served in the military, and Dabo made a point to shout them out for their service in his postgame press conference.

