Deputies investigating shooting that injured one person in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Travelers Rest Police Department announced that deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said the shooting happened in the Marrietta area, and the victim was taken to a hospital in Travelers Rest.

According to officials, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

