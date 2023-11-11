Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina are looking for a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened this afternoon at the Quality Plus Gas Station.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene in a silver or gray Volvo SUV They describe him as a bearded male, wearing a “Shrek” hoodie.

Officials consider the suspect armed and dangerous. If you have any information please contact Detective Luther with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4470.

