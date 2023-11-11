Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect(Buncombe County Sheriffs Office)
By Anna Arinder and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina are looking for a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened this afternoon at the Quality Plus Gas Station.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene in a silver or gray Volvo SUV They describe him as a bearded male, wearing a “Shrek” hoodie.

Officials consider the suspect armed and dangerous. If you have any information please contact Detective Luther with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4470.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brian Griffin and Tasha Lancaster
Deputies: Sex offender found in feces-covered home with child, stolen guns
Joshua Seawright
Officials: Pickens Co. man charged after newborn hospitalized with multiple fractures

Latest News

After Clemson’s 42-21 win over Georgia Tech, Head Coach Dabo Swinney took four minutes to speak...
Dabo appreciates military members, vehicles, connections on Military Appreciation Day
After Clemson’s 42-21 win over Georgia Tech, Head Coach Dabo Swinney took four minutes to speak...
Dabo appreciates military members, vehicles, connections on Military Appreciation Day
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing 434-acre fire in NC