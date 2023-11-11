FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina get back on track with home wins

Talking about Shane Beamer's recent comments
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina snapped losing streaks last week as both teams picked up wins at home.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss how fans reacted to both wins.

South Carolina got a needed win over Jacksonville State on Saturday, but some fans weren’t happy with how close the game was. Our analysts break down Beamer’s reaction to the game and the fans who wanted more.

Our analysts reacted to Shane Beamer's recent comments responding to complaints that South Carolina didn't beat Jacksonville State by a big enough margin.

Clemson got a big win over Notre Dame last week after Dabo Swinney made headlines for comments he made on his weekly “Tiger Calls” show. Our analysts talk about the win and discuss whether Swinney’s remarks had any impact on the team.

Our analysts talk about "Tyler from Spartanburg" and the idea that he was planted intentionally by someone to help Clemson make a statement

Finally, our analysts look at the biggest games in college football this week and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.

