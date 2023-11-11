Game of the Week: Daniel defeats Wren in closest game of year, advances to state quarterfinals

Daniel continues undefeated season, hopes for 3rd state title in 4 seasons
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Daniel Lions improved to 12-0 on the season with a 35-21 win over Wren Friday night in Central.

Daniel jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead within the first 7 minutes of the game, but Wren hung around and kept it close all night.

After the win, Daniel Head Coach Jeff Fruster had an attitude of gratitude.

“Right now, we’re just thankful. Thankful to have five more days with our team, thankful to still be alive in this race,” Fruster said. “We just played a heck of a game against a heck of a ballclub and it’s good to come out on top and still be alive in this race.”

Wren is a heck of a ballclub, and they showed it by giving Daniel its closest margin of victory all season at 14 points. Prior to Friday night’s playoff game, Daniel’s closest margin of victory this season was a couple 28-point wins. During their undefeated run, they’ve beaten teams by an average of 40 points per game.

Daniel is just a couple years removed from winning back-to-back class 3A state titles. To win their third state championship in four years, they’ll have to win three more games including next week’s matchup against Chester.

Here’s the rest of our local teams’ scores from round two of the high school football playoffs.

Tune in next Friday during the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts for our final Friday of the Tailgate Tour and FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week.

