Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
generic crash
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit-and-killed in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’

Latest News

Virginia State University is getting $1.45 million over the next four years to support their...
Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
Fatal fire generic
Oconee Co. man dies in house fire
A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
VSU police officer injured in shooting near campus
A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma