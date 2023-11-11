Rattler accounts for 3 TDs as Football wins 15th straight over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Spencer Rattler threw 351 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina won its 15th straight over Vanderbilt, 47-6, on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) took control early to open a 27-0 lead and break a four-game SEC losing streak.

Rattler, who also ran for a score, finished 28 of 36 and was looking for the end zone with the game well in hand as he connected with O’Mega Blake on a 26-yard TD with less than six minutes left to put South Carolina up 40-6.

It was another disheartening performance for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7), which must go to No. 14 Tennessee — the Vols won that matchup 56-0 a year ago — to avoid a second winless SEC season in coach Clark Lea’s three years.

Rattler and the Gamecocks came out firing despite the rainy, cold air and consistently found his favorite target this season in Xavier Legette.

Legette’s 39-yard catch to the Vanderbilt 1 bailed out a scrambling Rattler and defensive tackle Alex Huntley caught the TD pass a play later.

Rattler hit all seven of his passes on the next drive, which he ended with a 1-yard TD run.

Mario Anderson had a 72-yard touchdown burst after escaping a wall of Vanderbilt defenders to put South Carolina ahead 27-0 in the third quarter. Anderson finished with 102 yards rushing.

Gamecocks freshman Keenan Nelson Jr. blocked a Matthew Hayball punt and ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown.

Legette, who had nine catches for 120 yards, became the fifth South Carolina receiver ever to surpass 1,000 yards in a season with 1,093. It was his fourth game with over 100 yards in pass catches this season.

The biggest drama after halftime was whether South Carolina would post its first shutout over an SEC team since 2006. But Ken Seals’ 19-yard scoring pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to start the fourth quarter took care of that.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores showed early on they wouldn’t have enough offensively to make a dent in South Carolina’s defense on a soggy, dank afternoon. Vanderbilt’s best starting position came at the SC 35 after an interception. But it managed only 2 yards the next four plays to give the ball back to the Gamecocks.

South Carolina: It may be too little too late for the Gamecocks, who have won consecutive games for the first time all season. They have a tough task ahead to send coach Shane Beamer to a bowl game for the third time in as many seasons, needing to beat Kentucky and rival Clemson to reach six victories.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt gets a bye week before closing the season at state rival No. 14 Tennessee on Nov. 25.

South Carolina ends its SEC season at home against Kentucky on Saturday.

