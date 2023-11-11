Sans Souci residents give new life to forgotten park

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANS SOUCI, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After realizing their neighborhood didn’t have any greenspace for kids to play, Sans Souci residents took matters into their own hands and created one. Now, they’ve turned a small piece of land into a community gathering spot.

“People didn’t even know the park existed like I’ve lived here for seven years and we would ride past and never give it a second thought,” said Hannah Thompson.

Tucked away in the Sans Souci neighborhood is Verner Springs Park. A year ago it was invaded by kudzu and the only structure was a rusty set of swings.

“No attraction or reason to come to the park,” said Thompson.

That is, until neighbors decided to give it life again.

“A bunch of Sans Souci neighbors who poured their sweat and gave a lot of time building the fences and the other amenities,” she said.

Thompson was a leader in getting the revitalization off the ground, she’s now the Neighborhood Parks Chair. Partnering with the Greenville Chamber to help fundraise in just a year, Verner Springs Park  has picnic tables, a free library with books in English and Spanish, new swings, a playground and more.

“Every day after school you’ll usually see a couple of families playing in the park,” she said.

This was only phase one, Sans Souci residents plan to continue improving the park and they already have a vision plan for what they want it to look like. They plan to add a pollinator and edible garden, create healthy stream water, a boulder crossing and upgrade the bridge.

“I feel like a greenspace is like a third space for a community to come together outside of work and their house. It’s like another place for you to interact with your neighbors and meet someone that you’ve never met before in a peaceful environment,” said Thompson.

