Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Providence Road in Gaffney.
Roger Littlejohn
Roger Littlejohn(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Gaffney man is facing several charges after shooting into a home with several people, including children, inside.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Providence Road in Gaffney.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived on the scene, they found an 11-year-old and a 74-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office adds there were several other people, including other children, in the home who were not hit by what deputies described as a barrage of bullets.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, deputies identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roger Littlejohn and determined he got into an argument with neighbors before going to his home to grab an assault rifle and went back and shot almost 40 rounds into the home. Deputies say officers with the Gaffney Police Department found Littlejohn a short distance from the scene where he was detained and the suspected gun used was recovered.

Littlejohn is facing 5 counts of attempted murder, 5 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and use of a weapon while under the influence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Sgt. John Underwood at 864-489-4722 extension 125.

